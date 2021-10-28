Q3 2021 CNX Resources Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Tyler Lewis - CNX Resources Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you, and good morning to everybody. Welcome to CNX's third quarter conference call. We have in the room today, Nick DeIuliis, our President and CEO; Don Rush, our Chief Financial Officer; Chad Griffith, our Chief Operating Officer; and Yemi Akinkugbe, our Chief Excellence Officer.



Today, we will be discussing our third quarter results. This morning, we posted an updated slide presentation to our website. Also detailed third quarter earnings release data, such as quarterly E&P data, financial statements and non-GAAP reconciliations are posted to our website in a document titled 3Q (sic) [Q3] 2021 Earnings Results & Supplemental Information of CNX Resources.



