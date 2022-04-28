Q1 2022 CNX Resources Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the CNX Resources First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I'd now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Tyler Lewis. Mr. Lewis, please go ahead.
Tyler Lewis - CNX Resources Corporation - VP of IR
Thank you, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to CNX's first quarter conference call. We have in the room today Nick DeIuliis, our President and CEO; Don Rush, our Chief Financial Officer; Chad Griffith, our Chief Operating Officer; and Yemi Akinkugbe, our Chief Excellence Officer.
Today, we will be discussing our first quarter results. This morning, we posted an updated slide presentation to our website. Also detailed first quarter earnings release data such as quarterly E&P data, financial statements and non-GAAP reconciliations are posted to our website in a document titled 1Q 2022 Earnings Results and Supplemental Information of CNX Resources.
As a reminder, any forward-looking statements we make or comments about future expectations
Apr 28, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
