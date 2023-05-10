Q1 2023 VAALCO Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the VAALCO Energy First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This conference is being recorded, and a replay will be made available on the company's website following the call.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Chris Delange, Investor Relations Coordinator. Please go ahead.



Chris Delange -



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to VAALCO Energy's First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. After I cover the forward-looking statements, George Maxwell, our CEO, will review key highlights along with operational results. Ron Bain, our CFO, will then provide a more in-depth financial review. George will then return for some closing comments before we take your questions. (Operator Instructions)



I would like to point out that we posted a first quarter 2023 supplemental investor deck on our website this morning that has additional financial analysis, comparisons and guidance that should be helpful.



With that, let me proceed with our forward-looking