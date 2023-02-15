Q4 2022 Enhabit Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Enhabit Home Health & Hospice's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. I'll now turn the call over to Mark Brewer, Enhabit Home Health & Hospice Chief Investor Relations Officer.



Mark Brewer -



Thank you, Chris, and good morning, everyone. I want to thank you all for joining Enhabit Home Health & Hospice for our 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. With me on the call today Barb Jacobsmeyer, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Crissy Carlisle, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, if you do not already have a copy of the fourth quarter earnings release, supplemental information and related Form 8-K filed with the SEC are available on our website at investors.ehab.com.



On Page 2 of the supplemental information, you will find the Safe Harbor statements, which are also set forth on the last page of the earnings release. During the call, we will make forward