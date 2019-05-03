Encompass Health Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 03, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Leo I. Higdon - Encompass Health Corporation - Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



So good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Encompass Health Corporation. I am Lee Higdon, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and I now call this meeting to order.



Before we proceed with the formal business of the meeting, I'd like to introduce the members of your Board of Directors. I will ask each of them to stand as I call their names. In addition to me, they are: John Chidsey, Don Correll, Yvonne Curl, Joan Herman, Leslye Katz, John Maupin, Nancy Schlichting, Ed Shaw and Mark Tarr.



We will now proceed to the business of this meeting. As you entered the meeting room, you should have received an agenda for the meeting and the rules of conduct that will govern the meeting.



I will preside at today's meeting, and Patrick Darby will act as Secretary.



Mr. Secretary, will you please read the report on the procedural formalities?



John Patrick Darby - Encompass Health Corporation - Executive VP, General