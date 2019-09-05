Sep 05, 2019 / 12:35PM GMT

Peter Heinz Costa - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD and Senior Analyst



Good morning, everyone. I'm Peter Costa. I'm Wells Fargo's health care services analyst, for those of you who don't know me. Welcome to Wells Fargo's 2019 Healthcare Conference second day. Hopefully, you're all getting good meetings and enjoying it. I think there's been a lot of good stuff so far. And right now, we're very pleased to have with us Encompass Health. And from Encompass Health, we have with us Mark Tarr, the President and CEO; and Doug Coltharp, the EVP and CFO of the company. And there in the back is Crissy Carlisle, who is the Chief Investor Relations Officer.



We're going to do this as a fireside chat. But before we start, that I just want to point out Encompass really has a strong position in the rehab market. They are a leader by far, and they run some great facilities. And I want to talk about sort of where you're positioned today but also some of the near-term pressures that you have on reimbursement.



Questions and Answers:

- Wells