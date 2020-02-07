Q4 2019 Encompass Health Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Douglas E. Coltharp - Encompass Health Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you for joining Encompass Health's Fourth Quarter 2019 -- I want to thank you for joining Encompass Health's Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. With me on the call today are Mark Tarr, President and Chief Executive Officer; Barb Jacobsmeyer, President, Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospitals; and April Anthony, Chief Executive Officer of our home health and hospice segment.



Before we begin, if you do not already have a copy, the fourth quarter earnings release, supplemental information and related Form 8-K filed with the SEC are available on our website at encompasshealth.com. On Page 2 of the supplemental information, you will find the