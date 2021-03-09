Mar 09, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Andrew Mok - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Analyst



Good morning, and welcome back to the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. My name is Andrew Mok, and I'll be hosting today's session with Encompass Health Care. Thanks to the entire Encompass team for joining us this morning.



It's my pleasure to welcome Mark Tarr, CEO; Doug Coltharp, CFO; Barb Jacobsmeyer, President of Inpatient Hospitals; April Anthony, CEO of Home Health and Hospice; and Crissy Carlisle, Chief Investment Relations Officer. I believe Mark has some opening remarks. So Mark, why don't I open up the floor to you.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Yes, Mark, you thought of the oldest trick in the book. Here we go.



Mark J. Tarr - Encompass Health Corporation - CEO, President & Director



Okay. Well, thank you, Andrew. Hopefully, everyone can hear me now. It's -- I want to appreciate everyone joining us today. I want to start off just some brief recap comments first on 2020. And then probably more importantly, how excited we are with the