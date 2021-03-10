Mar 10, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT
Crissy Buchanan Carlisle - Encompass Health Corporation - Chief IR Officer
Good afternoon. I'm Crissy Carlisle, Chief Investor Relations Officer for Encompass Health. And it's my pleasure to welcome you to our first webcast of 2021, discussing how we use predictive analytics to reduce acute hospital readmissions and improve patient outcomes in our inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. I'm pleased to have Barb Jacobsmeyer, Executive Vice President and President of our Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospitals with me today.
After a short video, we will transition to a Q&A session. For optimal viewing, viewers can maximize the video player to full screen. To exit, press the Escape button on your keyboard. (Operator Instructions)
With that, let's get started.
(presentation)
Crissy Buchanan Carlisle - Encompass Health Corporation - Chief IR Officer
It's now time to transition to the Q&A portion of our event. (Operator Instructions)
Encompass Health Corp Predictive Analytics Webinar Transcript
Mar 10, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...