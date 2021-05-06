Encompass Health Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Leo I. Higdon - Encompass Health Corporation - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Encompass Health Corporation. I'm Lee Higdon, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and I now call this meeting to order.



Before we proceed to the formal business of the meeting, I'd like to thank our shareholders and all my fellow members of the Board of Directors for participating in this virtual meeting in order to promote everyone's safety and well-being during the pandemic. We greatly appreciate our stockholders for bearing with us until the public health crisis passes. I know we are all anxious for this to end soon. As a reminder, if you would like to submit a question, you may do so by clicking the link on the annual meeting web page. All questions that comply with the meetings, rules of conduct posted on the web page will be answered. If there is an insufficient time to answer all questions during the meeting, answers will be posted on our Investor Relations website.



In order to provide time to