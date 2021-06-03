Jun 03, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT

Brian Gil Tanquilut - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Senior Equity/Stock Analyst



Hi, good afternoon, and welcome again to the third day of the 2021 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Brian Tanquilut, I'm the healthcare services analyst here at Jefferies.



Our next presenter is Encompass Health. They're the largest operator of inpatient rehab facilities in the U.S., and they're also one of the leading operators in home nursing through Encompass Home Health.



And joining us this afternoon are the company's CEO, Mark Tarr; and the company's CFO, Doug Coltharp. Guys, thank you guys to do this. Really appreciate you taking the time. So Mark...



Mark J. Tarr - Encompass Health Corporation - CEO, President & Director



It's my pleasure to be here today.



Questions and Answers:

- Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Senior Equity/Yes. No, I appreciate it. And I'll share the first question to get the ball rolling. So --