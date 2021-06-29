Jun 29, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Crissy Buchanan Carlisle - Encompass Health Corporation - CFO of Home Health & Hospice business and Chief IR Officer



Good morning, and thank you for joining us to learn more about how we are using technology to improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost of care. I'm Crissy Carlisle, Chief Investor Relations Officer of Encompass Health, and I'm pleased to have Rusty Yeager, Chief Information Officer, with me today. After our fireside chat, we will transition to a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) With that, let's get started.



In March, many of you heard from Barb Jacobsmeyer on how we're using predictive analytics. Today, we're going to back up a bit and talk about how we were able to get to where we are now. Rusty Yeager has been with Encompass Health for over 20 years and played a key role in developing our technology strategy.



Questions and Answers:

- Encompass Health Corporation - CFO of Home Health & Hospice business and Chief IR OfficerRusty, tell us what makes Encompass Health different