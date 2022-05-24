May 24, 2022 / 01:15PM GMT

Andrew Mok - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst



Hi. Good morning, and welcome back to the UBS Healthcare Conference. My name is Andrew Mok. I'm the U.S. health care providers analyst at UBS. And I'm pleased to be joined on stage with Encompass CEO, Mark Tarr; and Encompass CFO, Doug Coltharp. Welcome.



Mark J. Tarr - Encompass Health Corporation - CEO, President & Director



It's great to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - AnalystTo start, Mark, IRF volumes have been very strong in recent quarters, including 8% discharge growth in the first quarter of this year. How should we think about the sustainability of that volume growth?- Encompass Health Corporation - CEO, President & DirectorYes. So we do think it's sustainable. If you look at the underlying factors, by the way, first quarter was a very challenging quarter. So we were very proud of the volume that we had in both the IRF and