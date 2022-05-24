May 24, 2022 / 01:15PM GMT
Andrew Mok - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst
Hi. Good morning, and welcome back to the UBS Healthcare Conference. My name is Andrew Mok. I'm the U.S. health care providers analyst at UBS. And I'm pleased to be joined on stage with Encompass CEO, Mark Tarr; and Encompass CFO, Doug Coltharp. Welcome.
Mark J. Tarr - Encompass Health Corporation - CEO, President & Director
It's great to be here.
Questions and Answers:Andrew Mok - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst
To start, Mark, IRF volumes have been very strong in recent quarters, including 8% discharge growth in the first quarter of this year. How should we think about the sustainability of that volume growth?
Mark J. Tarr - Encompass Health Corporation - CEO, President & Director
Yes. So we do think it's sustainable. If you look at the underlying factors, by the way, first quarter was a very challenging quarter. So we were very proud of the volume that we had in both the IRF and