Encompass Health Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
Donald L. Correll - Encompass Health Corporation - Independent Chairman of the Board
Stockholders of Encompass Health Corporation, I'm Don Correll, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and I now call this meeting to order.
Each of the members of the Board of Directors is here with us today. The other members of the Board are Greg Carmichael, just raise your hand when I call your name, John Chidsey, Joan Herman, Leslye Katz, Patricia Ireland (sic) [Maryland], Kevin O'Connor, Chris Reidy, Nancy Schlichting, Mark Tarr and Terrance Williams.
We'll now proceed with the business of the meeting. As you entered the room, you should have received an agenda and the rules of conduct for the meeting, and I'll preside at today's meeting, and Patrick Darby will act as our secretary.
Mr. Secretary, will you please report on the procedural formalities?
John Patrick Darby - Encompass Health Corporation - Executive VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary
Mr. Chairman, I have an affidavit from the firm responsible for mailing our proxy material
