Q3 2020 Eagle Point Income Company Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the Eagle Point Income Company third-quarter 2020 financial results call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Garrett Edson of ICR. You may begin.



Garrett Edson - ICR, Inc. - IR



Thank you, [Schmiele], and good morning. Before we begin our formal remarks, we need to remind everyone that the matters discussed on this call include forward-looking statements or projected financial information that involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements and projected financial information.



For further information on factors that could impact the company and the statements and projections contained herein, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Each forward-looking statement and projection of financial information made during this call is based on information available to us as of the date of this call.



We