Feb 24, 2020 / 08:05PM GMT

Michael Leonidovich Ryskin - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Associate



Thanks for joining us. Thanks for coming back. Thanks for sticking around this long on what's a very red day in the markets. For our last session, we have Elanco with us. Joining me is Todd Young, the CFO. Thanks very much for coming in and taking the time. Same format as previously, we'll do a fireside chat for a while and then in the back end, I'll open up for Q&A, so if you've got any questions you've been holding on to all day, now is your last chance. Todd, thanks for being here.



Todd S. Young - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you. Certainly happy to be out seeing investors and getting in an animal-only conference. It's great.



Michael Leonidovich Ryskin - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Associate



Yes, we like having that focus here.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - AssociateSo I