May 14, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Michael Leonidovich Ryskin - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Associate



Hi, good afternoon. Thank you for joining us. My name is Mike Ryskin. I'm on the Research Team on the Life Science Tools team, but also focusing on Animal Health. So for our next session, we have Elanco. And I'm honored to be joined by Jeff Simmons, CEO. We've also got the IR team on the line, and Todd Young, CFO, may be hopping in any second now. Jeff, thank you for joining us.



Jeffrey N. Simmons - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Mike. Great to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - AssociateGreat. So just to get the ball rolling, we got a full slate of questions, but maybe just to start, can you sort of give us an overview of the distributor issues that came up in this last earnings call, I think, has been the biggest focus for investors?Could you walk through the status of your distributor relationships? How that's