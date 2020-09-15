Sep 15, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT
David Reed Risinger - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD in Equity Research and United States Pharmaceuticals Analyst
Great. So good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. This is Dave Risinger. And I cover both major and specialty pharmaceuticals at Morgan Stanley. I need to refer you to disclaimers at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. And if you're a member of the press, please disconnect and contact the Morgan Stanley Public relations office.
So I am very pleased to welcome Jeff Simmons, who is the CEO of Elanco. As the Head of Elanco Animal Health for the past decade, he's directed the company's transformation into a premier global player, now 2, #2 in the business. With a balance of diversified businesses, Jeff has overseen the completion of 12 acquisitions, built 5 new businesses, including the $1 billion-plus Companion Animal business, and also a leading aquaculture operation. So we're very pleased to have Jeff with us today. Jeff, let me turn it over to you for some opening
Elanco Animal Health Inc at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Sep 15, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...