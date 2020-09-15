Sep 15, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

David Reed Risinger - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD in Equity Research and United States Pharmaceuticals Analyst



Great. So good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. This is Dave Risinger. And I cover both major and specialty pharmaceuticals at Morgan Stanley.



So I am very pleased to welcome Jeff Simmons, who is the CEO of Elanco. As the Head of Elanco Animal Health for the past decade, he's directed the company's transformation into a premier global player, now 2, #2 in the business. With a balance of diversified businesses, Jeff has overseen the completion of 12 acquisitions, built 5 new businesses, including the $1 billion-plus Companion Animal business, and also a leading aquaculture operation. So we're very pleased to have Jeff with us today. Jeff, let me turn it over to you for some opening