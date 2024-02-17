Director Herbert King Acquires 14,000 Shares of Citizens Holding Co (CIZN)

Director Herbert King has recently increased his stake in Citizens Holding Co (CIZN, Financial) by purchasing 14,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a SEC Filing dated 2024-02-09. This transaction has added to the insider's holdings, which over the past year have seen a total of 17,000 shares purchased and no shares sold.

Citizens Holding Co operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company's offerings include deposit products, loan products, and other services such as safe deposit facilities, internet banking, and voice response telephone inquiry services.

Insider transactions can provide insights into a company's potential future performance. An insider purchase can indicate confidence in the company's prospects or undervaluation. Over the past year, Citizens Holding Co has experienced a total of 10 insider buys and no insider sells, suggesting a positive sentiment among the insiders about the company's value and future.

On the valuation front, shares of Citizens Holding Co were trading at $7.89 on the day the insider made the recent purchase. The company has a market cap of $44.314 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 8.67, which is below both the industry median of 9.14 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, indicating a potential undervaluation relative to its peers and its own historical valuation.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.48, with a GF Value of $16.33, suggesting that Citizens Holding Co is significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors often monitor insider buying and selling as it can provide valuable insights into a company's internal view of its financial health and future prospects. The recent purchase by Director Herbert King may signal a belief in the company's value proposition and a positive outlook for Citizens Holding Co's shares.

