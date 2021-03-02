Mar 02, 2021 / 07:50PM GMT

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Today, we're pleased to have Elanco here at Cowen's 41st Annual Health Care Conference. As most of you know, Elanco is a leading animal health care company that was spun out of Lilly almost 2 years ago this month, I guess. And in mid-2020, the company acquired Bayer's Animal Health business that further bolstered its global position in both pet and farm animal health. The company is in the early stages of margin expansion. We continue to see the company is well positioned in the attractive animal health market.



So with us today, we're pleased once again to have President and CEO, Jeff Simmons. Jeff, welcome, and happy to have you back again.



Great. Great to be with you. Thanks, Kathy.



Sure. And we're going to get started. We've got a