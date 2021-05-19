Elanco Animal Health Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 19, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Elanco Animal Health Incorporated's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to David Hoover, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated. You may now go ahead, sir.



Roy David Hoover - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you, Jennifer. Good morning, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated. This is David Hoover, and I'm the Chairman of the Board of Directors. It is my pleasure to welcome you to today's virtual meeting. We have shareholders attending via the web and the dial-in number provided. It is now shortly after 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on May 19, 2021, and this meeting is officially called in order. With us today are members of Elanco's Board of Directors and Executive Committee as well as the company's auditors, Ernst & Young.



With that, I will turn the meeting over to Jeff