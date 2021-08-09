Q2 2021 Elanco Animal Health Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Tiffany Ann Kanaga - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated - Head of IR



Good morning. Thank you for joining us for Elanco Animal Health's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. I'm Tiffany Kanaga, Head of Investor Relations. Joining me on today's call are Jeff Simmons, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Todd Young, our Chief Financial Officer; and Katy Grissom from Investor Relations.



As always, during this conference call, we anticipate making projections and forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. Our actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including those listed on Slide 2 and those outlined in our latest Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information we provide about our products and pipeline is for the benefit of