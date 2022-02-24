Feb 24, 2022 / 06:35PM GMT
Michael Leonidovich Ryskin - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director in Equity Research & Research Analyst
Great. Thanks for joining us for our next session. My name is Michael Ryskin, I'm on the Bank of America Life Science Tools and Diagnostics team. And I also have the pleasure of covering Animal Health. And for our next session, we're joined with Jeff Simmons from Elanco. Jeff, thanks so much for taking the time and I appreciate having you here with us.
Jeffrey N. Simmons - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated - President, CEO & Director
Great. Great to be here, Michael. Thank you for the opportunity.
Michael Leonidovich Ryskin - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director in Equity Research & Research Analyst
Great. And for everyone on the line, similar to other sessions, if you've got questions for us, feel free to send them over via Bloomer chat or e-mail or there is the conference portal where you can submit questions through that -- through the conference link, and we'll work them in during
