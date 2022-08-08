Q2 2022 Elanco Animal Health Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Katy Grissom;Head of IR -



Good morning. Thank you for joining us for Elanco Animal Health's Second Quarter 2022 Call. I'm Katy Grissom, Head of Investor Relations.



Joining me on today's call are Jeff Simmons, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Todd Young, our Chief Financial Officer. Today, we're missing Scott Purucker from Investor Relations, who's enjoying paternity leave after the birth of his daughter in July. Congrats, Scott.



The slides referenced during this call are available on the Investor Relations section of elanco.com. Today's discussion will include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current assumptions and expectations and