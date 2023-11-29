Nov 29, 2023 / 01:20PM GMT
Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD & Senior Analyst of Equity Research
All right. Well, looking forward to this discussion going from human vaccines to animal vaccines and beyond. Todd, really looking forward to discussion. Thank you for joining us. I feel like there's been quite a few developments over the last couple of years, but I also think much of the pipeline story, which was sort of this -- a big thesis that was going to play out in due time is now upon us. And so it's a very important year for you guys coming up, truly very important after all this time. Let me have you kick things off and we'll start to go again.
Todd S. Young - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated - Executive VP & CFO
No, certainly. And thanks, Mike. Thanks, Umer for having us at the conference and everyone turning out. This is a pivotal year for Elanco as our innovation pipeline is starting to produce. This year, we've seen the ramp of Experior, which is our ammonia reduction product and feedlots finally ramping after a slower start
Elanco Animal Health Inc at Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference Transcript
