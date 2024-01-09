Jan 09, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Christopher Thomas Schott - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good afternoon, everybody. I'm Chris Schott at JPMorgan, and it's my pleasure to be introducing Elanco today. From the company, we have Jeff Simmons, the company's President and CEO; and we're going to have the company's CFO, Todd Young, join us for Q&A.



So with that, I'm going to turn it over to Jeff.



Jeffrey N. Simmons - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated - President, CEO & Director



All right. Thanks, Chris, and thanks for all the great work you and JPMorgan are doing in animal health.



Before I begin, I'll quickly reference Slide 2, just on the disclaimer for forward-looking statements. And with that, I will get started.



Hey, 2024 marks a very important year for Elanco. It is our 70th year as an animal health company, the longest-standing brand in this durable, attractive industry. And we have a lot of great things that are happening this year as well that I'll get into and Todd will as well.



And listen, given animal health