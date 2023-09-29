Sep 29, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
Olivia Tong Cheang - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - MD & Research Analyst
Thank you, everybody. Good morning, good afternoon. I'm Olivia Tong. I lead the coverage of Beauty, Beauty Retail, and Consumer Staples products for Raymond James. And very excited to be hosting this chat today with e.l.f. and talk about ESG to hear more about their initiatives and see how ESG has contributed to the strong performance of the company.
I also want to mention that e.l.f. is 1 of our ESG analysts' Top Picks and is on the Raymond James ESG focus list. So have a look at that report if you have a chance. Hopefully, you also saw e.l.f.'s impact report for fiscal '23, which was released not too long ago. A few stats there, they are first in the Beauty industry to achieve Fair Trade USA Certification for manufacturing facility. Their products are cruelty-free, and the company has committed to removal of any forever chemicals, those are PFAs. And they have set a packaging goal of 100% of e.l.f. Beauty -- e.l.f. Beauty paper carton to the Forest Stewardship Council. Well, it's a mouthful,
elf Beauty Inc Virtual Fireside Chat Hosted by Raymond James Transcript
Sep 29, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
