Dec 12, 2019 / 06:30PM GMT

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Analyst



Welcome to our next session. I'm really happy to have Shay Banon here, CEO of Elastic. It's been very interesting life since the IPO. Great to have you here, and great to see the progress. I have the honor to read out the safe harbor statement, so stay with me, guys. Statements made in these discussions, which are not statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to a number of factors, including those referenced in Elastic's most recent SEC filings. I am getting the hang of that here.



Shay Banon - Elastic N.V. - Co-Founder, CEO & Chairman



I know it by heart.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & AnalystLet's start. Okay. Just quickly, yes, no longer on paper, so that's good. The -- if you look at the -- from when you started Elastic to where we are today, kind us remind us of