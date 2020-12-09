Dec 09, 2020 / 06:30PM GMT
Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Analyst
Okay. Welcome to our next session. With me is Shay Banon, CEO of Elastic. Shay, great to have you here. Just -- we've been on a nice journey since pre-IPO, IPO, now as a public company.
Questions and Answers:Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Analyst
And that's where my first question goes a little bit. It's like, for you, what's been the biggest difference of running like a private company versus a public company? What's your experience been like?
Shay Banon - Elastic N.V. - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Chairman
Yes. Hi, Raimo, and really happy to be here at the conference. And welcome, everybody, listening in or listening to the recording. Always excited to engage and answer questions. I think maybe it ties into part of my answer. I think that once you become a public company, there's multiple vectors that you need to think about or aspects. The first one is just the mechanics of being a public company.