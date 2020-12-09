Dec 09, 2020 / 06:30PM GMT

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Analyst



Okay. Welcome to our next session. With me is Shay Banon, CEO of Elastic. Shay, great to have you here. Just -- we've been on a nice journey since pre-IPO, IPO, now as a public company.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & AnalystAnd that's where my first question goes a little bit. It's like, for you, what's been the biggest difference of running like a private company versus a public company? What's your experience been like?- Elastic N.V. - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive ChairmanYes. Hi, Raimo, and really happy to be here at the conference. And welcome, everybody, listening in or listening to the recording. Always excited to engage and answer questions. I think maybe it ties into part of my answer. I think that once you become a public company, there's multiple vectors that you need to think about or aspects. The first one is just the mechanics of being a public company.