Jan 12, 2021 / 11:10PM GMT

Kasthuri Gopalan Rangan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Analyst



Hello, and welcome to Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference. We're heading towards the home stretch of the day. It's a real delight to be able to entertain our guest, Janesh Moorjani, CFO of Elastic, which is a company that many of you might know, Janesh, who will be doing a bit of Q&A with us.



But before we do that, a couple of housekeeping items. One is Goldman Sachs Research does not have coverage of Elastic. It's disclosure number one. Number two, for a list of risk factors and other forward-looking statements that will go to the definition of risk factors and such, please take a look at elastic.co website. It's got all the information that you might need.



With that, Janesh, a warm welcome to the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference. Thank you for participating with us on this fireside chat.



Janesh Moorjani - Elastic N.V. - CFO



Yes. Thanks. Thanks, Kash, for hosting us, and congrats on the new role here.



