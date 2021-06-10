Jun 10, 2021 / 07:10PM GMT

Jonathan Blake Ruykhaver - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Okay. Good afternoon. I am Jonathan Ruykhaver. I'm responsible for infrastructure and security software coverage here at Baird. Very pleased to introduce Elastic. From the company, we have Janesh Moorjani, the CFO; and Anthony Luscri, who is VP of IR.



This is a fireside chat format. (Operator Instructions) We do have a breakout session for Elastic, 5 minutes after this session ends, and that will give an opportunity for additional Q&A.



Questions and Answers:

- Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research AnalystSo before we get into some of the questions, Janesh, I wonder if you could just hit on the high points from the fourth quarter results from last week. I mean numbers were very strong, pretty much an acceleration, I think, from what we had seen before, cloud growth, RPO, SaaS growth. I think for me, personally, it was the customer growth, the large customer growth that