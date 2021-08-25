Q1 2022 Elastic NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Elastic First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Anthony Luscri, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Anthony Luscri - Elastic N.V. - VP of IR
Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Elastic's first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results. On the call, we have Shay Banon, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Janesh Moorjani, Chief Financial Officer. Following their prepared remarks, we will take questions.
Our press release was issued today after the close of market and is posted on our website. Slides which accompany this webcast can be viewed in conjunction with live remarks and can also be downloaded at the conclusion of the webcast on Elastic's Investor Relations website, ir.elastic.co.
Our discussion will include forward-looking statements, which may include predictions, estimates or expectations regarding the
