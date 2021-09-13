Sep 13, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Robbie David Owens - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Well, good morning. I'm Rob Owens with Piper Sandler. I manage our security and infrastructure research practice. Really pleased to welcome our next presenting company here on Zoom. I'd like to welcome Elastic. And joining us from the company is their CFO, Janesh Moorjani. Janesh, welcome. Good to see you.



Janesh Moorjani - Elastic N.V. - CFO



Great to be here, Rob. Thank you for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research AnalystAbsolutely. So your platform has taken its roots in search and built out impressive products in core enterprise search, observability and security. And for those not familiar with Elastic, give us the quick elevator pitch on what the search-based approach to these problems means and what Elastic is used for?- Elastic N.V. - CFOYes, happy to. So we