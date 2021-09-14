Elastic NV at Jefferies Software Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Sep 14, 2021 / 07:30PM GMT

Brent John Thill - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Welcome back, everyone, to the Software Conference. My name is Brent Thill. I want to welcome in Janesh, CFO of Elastic. He's been at the company since 2018, was previously CFO at Infoblox and held senior finance roles at VMware and Cisco.



Janesh, welcome. You're coming off of the second quarter in a row of the constant currency revenue acceleration. Maybe talk us through the end market in user and drivers that are driving this type of adoption.



Janesh Moorjani - Elastic N.V. - CFO



Yes, happy to, Brent, and thanks for hosting us. We appreciate it. A few different things, as there's a lot of strength that we are seeing out there with respect to end users and the end market. Our solutions are resonating really well. We started off on this journey of focusing on 3 main solution areas: Observability; Security; and Enterprise Search some time ago. And I think that customer spending is generally lining up quite nicely. And as customers think about their shifting priorities, our solutions are