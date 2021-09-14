Sep 14, 2021 / 07:30PM GMT
Brent John Thill - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst
Welcome back, everyone, to the Software Conference. My name is Brent Thill. I want to welcome in Janesh, CFO of Elastic. He's been at the company since 2018, was previously CFO at Infoblox and held senior finance roles at VMware and Cisco.
Janesh, welcome. You're coming off of the second quarter in a row of the constant currency revenue acceleration. Maybe talk us through the end market in user and drivers that are driving this type of adoption.
Janesh Moorjani - Elastic N.V. - CFO
Yes, happy to, Brent, and thanks for hosting us. We appreciate it. A few different things, as there's a lot of strength that we are seeing out there with respect to end users and the end market. Our solutions are resonating really well. We started off on this journey of focusing on 3 main solution areas: Observability; Security; and Enterprise Search some time ago. And I think that customer spending is generally lining up quite nicely. And as customers think about their shifting priorities, our solutions are
Elastic NV at Jefferies Software Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Sep 14, 2021 / 07:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...