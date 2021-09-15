Sep 15, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Tyler Maverick Radke - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP & Senior Analyst



All right. Good morning, everybody. My name is Tyler Radke. I co-head our U.S. software sector coverage here at Citi, and welcome to the final day of our Virtual Tech Conference. We are pleased to have, for the 10:30 Eastern session, Janesh Moorjani, from Elastic. Janesh, thank you so much for joining us. It's good to see you.



Janesh Moorjani - Elastic N.V. - CFO



Yes. It's good to see you again, too, Tyler. Thank you for hosting us.



Questions and Answers:

- Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP & Senior AnalystYes. So Janesh, I thought we could just kick off, just going over some of the impressive numbers that you posted a couple of weeks ago when you reported. I think investors were particularly positively surprised by the Elastic Cloud business, reaccelerated over 10 points, grew almost 90% year-over-year, which I think was faster than growth that you saw all of last year. Can you just walk us through