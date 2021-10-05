Elastic NV ElasticON Global Virtual Conference Transcript

Oct 05, 2021 / 02:45PM GMT

Ashutosh Kulkarni - Elastic N.V. - Chief Product Officer



At Elastic, we are inspired by the work of our community every single day, whether it's helping improve societies through philanthropic pursuits, transforming the way business gets done or innovating on technology in ways previously unimagined You, our community are solving complex problems while making your organizations and the world a better place. The Elastic Excellence Awards recognizes outstanding technical projects powered by Elastic. And I am so excited to share the winners with you today. When Elastic's award program began in 2017, it consisted of one category. The Elastic Cause Awards. Through the years, we have celebrated so many incredible teams who have used the Elastic stack to do good in the world. And we are continuing this tradition today. I'm honored to announce this year's winner of the Cause Award, recognizing an organization that is addressing social and humanitarian challenges for the betterment of the world.



The 2021 global winner is our Archipelagos. With Elastic at its core, Archipelagos aims to harvest climate