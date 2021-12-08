Dec 08, 2021 / 03:55PM GMT

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Analyst



Welcome to our next session. I'm really happy to have the team from Elastic here. Janesh, you just had like we recently reported very strong for your as Q2 results. Maybe we start off to bring everyone up to the same page with like what were the highlights from your perspective? And then we can go a little bit deeper, well, I will do anyway.



Janesh Moorjani - Elastic N.V. - CFO



Yes, Raimo, happy to touch on that, and thank you for hosting us. It's great to be here and great to be able to talk to everyone. So on Q2, look, we are very pleased with our results. We did better than expected, and we had record results across the board in so many different ways. Revenue was $206 million, which was up 42% year-over-year.



On the cloud revenue side, which was a real highlight for us, Elastic Cloud grew 84% year-over-year. And now that's 34% of total revenue, and it's been growing at a very strong rate for quite some time now. We had over 17,000 subscription customers. We clocked more than