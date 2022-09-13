Sep 13, 2022 / 06:30PM GMT

Kasthuri Gopalan Rangan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Analyst



Well, first of all, for the nth time welcome to the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference. This is a really big deal for us. We brought together 2 major conferences. We changed the timing, and we wondered how it's going to work out. It worked out magically. So record number of registrations, record number of companies, record number of requests for one on meetings. So off the charts and thanks to you for your support and it doesn't -- it's not possible unless we have the right content. So I think it's great that you guys were able to make it. And thanks for your continued support and showing up to meet with our clients.



Ash you and I have never done a fireside chat before. It was great to me. I think I met you at one of these RSA-related security I think for the analysts, the sort of thing that Nikola hosted sitting all the way back there. So welcome to the conference.



Ashutosh Kulkarni - Elastic N.V. - CEO & Director



Thank you and thanks to everybody for