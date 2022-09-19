Elastic NV Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Sep 19, 2022 / 08:00PM GMT

Please welcome Elastic's VP of Investor Relations, Nikolay Beliov.



Nikolay Ivanov Beliov - Elastic N.V. - VP of IR



Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to the 2022 Elastic Investor Day. The Elastic team would like to welcome all of you who are here in person. It's great to see so many familiar faces, and all of you who are on the webcast.



Before we begin, I will share a brief legal disclosure. Today's session is being webcast, and is available for viewing on the Investor Relations section of Elastic's website. A recording of today's webcast will also be made available on the IR website, along with the slides from today's session.



Statements made during today's session include forward-looking statements, and you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions or future events. These statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. We do not intend to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks