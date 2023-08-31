Q1 2024 Elastic NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Janice Oh - Elastic N.V. - IR Executive



Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Elastic's First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.



On the call, we have Ash Kulkarni, Chief Executive Officer; and Janesh Moorjani, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Following their prepared remarks, we will take questions.



Our discussion will include forward-looking statements, which may include predictions, estimates, our expectations regarding the demand for our products and solutions in our future revenue