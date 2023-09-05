Sep 05, 2023 / 11:25PM GMT

Kasthuri Gopalan Rangan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Head of Software Coverage



Thank you, everybody, for coming. Day 1, already feels like day 2 to me, so much content, right? We have -- I think I was telling everybody that we have 3 days, 200-plus presentations, 50 of them software. So you're part of that exclusive 50 software, and 30 of them that I'm running back and forth. I just crack jokes and ask questions. But you guys do the tough work. I'm like the prompt engineer. I just asked the questions, and you guys are the brains behind the whole thing.



So Ash and Janesh, thank you for coming. Yes, great to have you guys.



Ashutosh Kulkarni - Elastic N.V. - CEO & Executive Director



Thanks for hosting us.



Janesh Moorjani - Elastic N.V. - CFO & COO



Thanks for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Head of Software CoverageAbsolutely. So I can hear my echo very loudly