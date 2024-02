Q4 2022 Energy Transfer LP Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Energy Transfer Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Tom Long, Co-CEO. Please go ahead.



Thomas E. Long - Energy Transfer LP - Co-CEO & Director of LE GP, LLC



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Energy Transfer Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. I'm also joined today by Mackie McCrea and other members of the senior management team, who are here to help answer your questions after our prepared remarks. Hopefully, you saw the press release we issued earlier this afternoon as well as the slides posted to our website.



As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based upon our current beliefs as well as certain assumptions and information currently available to us and are discussed in more detail in our Form 10-K for the full year ended