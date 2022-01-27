Q2 2022 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Matthew J. McNulty - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - CFO, Senior VP & Treasurer



Thank you, Diego. Good afternoon, and welcome to Ethan Allen's Analyst Conference Call for our fiscal 2022 second quarter ended December 31, 2021. Joining me today is Farooq Kathwari, our Chairman, President and CEO. Mr. Kathwari will open and close our prepared remarks, while I will speak to financials midway through. After our prepared remarks, we will then open the call for your questions.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind the audience that this call is being recorded and webcast live on ethanallen.com, where you'll find a copy of our press release which contains reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this release and on this