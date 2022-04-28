Q3 2022 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Matthew J. McNulty - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - CFO, Senior VP & Treasurer



Thank you, Paul. Good afternoon, and welcome to Ethan Allen's analyst conference call for our fiscal 2022 third quarter ended March 31. Joining me today is Farooq Kathwari, our Chairman, President and CEO. Mr. Kathwari will open and close our prepared remarks, while I will speak to the financials midway through. After our prepared remarks, we will then open the call for your questions.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind the audience that this call is being transcribed and recorded live on ethanallen.com, where you will find a copy of our press release which contains reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures referred to in the release and on this call. A replay of