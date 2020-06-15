Jun 15, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Equitrans Midstream Corporation Virtual Special Meeting of Shareholders.



At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Mr. Thomas Karam. Sir, the floor is yours.



Thomas F. Karam - Equitrans Midstream Corporation - Chairman & CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. My name is Thomas Karam, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and I will serve as Chair of today's meeting. We're pleased that you could join us today.



We're here today to consider a proposal related to the acquisition of EQM Midstream Partners, LP, or EQM, by Equitrans Midstream Corporation.



Before we begin, note that detailed rules that govern this meeting can be accessed by clicking on the Rules of Conduct link on the bottom right side of your screen. Please also note that recording of this meeting is prohibited.



I now call this meeting to order. The business of the meeting will be taken up in the order set forth in the agenda, which is displayed on the top right side of your screen.