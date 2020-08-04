Q2 2020 Equitrans Midstream Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

Nathan Tetlow - Equitrans Midstream Corporation - VP of Corporate Development & IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call for Equitrans Midstream Corporation.



Today's call may contain forward-looking statements related to future events and expectations. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are listed in today's news release, and under Risk Factors in ETRN's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which is filed with the SEC and as updated by ETRN's