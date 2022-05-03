May 03, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Joseph, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Equitrans Midstream Quarter 1 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)
Nate Tetlow, Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, you may now begin your conference.
Nathan Tetlow - Equitrans Midstream Corporation - VP of Corporate Development & IR
Good morning, and welcome to the First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call for Equitrans Midstream Corporation. A replay of this call will be available for 14 days beginning this evening. The phone number for the replay is (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199, and the conference ID is 6625542.
Today's call may contain forward-looking statements related to future events and expectations. Please refer to today's news release and Risk Factors in ETRN's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and as updated by Form 10-Qs for factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.
Today's call may
Q1 2022 Equitrans Midstream Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 03, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT
