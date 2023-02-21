Q4 2022 Equitrans Midstream Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Equitrans Midstream Year-end 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) It's now my pleasure to turn today's call over to Mr. Nate Tetlow. Sir, please begin.



Nathan Tetlow - Equitrans Midstream Corporation - VP of Corporate Development & IR



Good morning, and welcome to the year-end 2022 Earnings Call for Equitrans Midstream Corporation. A replay of this call will be available for 14 days beginning this evening. The phone number for the replay is (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199. The conference ID is 6625542.



Today's call may contain forward-looking statements related to future events and expectations. Please refer to today's news release and risk factors in ETRN's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and as updated by our Form 10-Q for factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Also, the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, is expected to be filed with