Q1 2023 E2open Parent Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 11, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good Afternoon, and welcome to the E2Open Q1 FY 2023 Earnings presentation. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Adam Rogers. The floor is yours.



J. Adam Rogers - E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. - AVP of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. At this time, I would like to welcome you all to the E2open Fiscal First Quarter '23 Earnings Conference Call. I am Adam Rogers, Head of Investor Relations here at E2open. Today's call will include recorded comments from our Chief Executive Officer, Michael Farlekas, followed by our Chief Financial Officer, Marje Armstrong, and then we'll open up the call for a live Q&A session.



A replay of this call will be available on our website. Information to access the replay is listed in today's press release, which is available at e2open.com in the Investor Relations section. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that during today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance, including guidance for our fiscal