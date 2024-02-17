Telekom Deutsche Sells Shares of T-Mobile US Inc

Telekom Deutsche, a director and 10% owner of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial), sold 389,820 shares of the company on February 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. T-Mobile US Inc is a major wireless network operator in the United States. The company provides wireless voice, messaging, and data services in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands. The company's advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to millions of customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Telekom Deutsche has a history of selling shares in T-Mobile US Inc over the past year, with a total of 4,872,750 shares sold and no shares purchased. The insider transaction history for T-Mobile US Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 36 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of T-Mobile US Inc were trading at $161.09, giving the company a market cap of $192.486 billion. The price-earnings ratio of T-Mobile US Inc stands at 23.40, which is above the industry median of 15.68 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $143.97, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

